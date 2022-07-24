Ericka Elaine Burman Porter left this earth on July 13, 2022, to be with her son, Tyler Howard, who passed at age 16, and her husband, Brian Porter, who passed Jan. 14, 2022.
Ericka Elaine Burman Porter left this earth on July 13, 2022, to be with her son, Tyler Howard, who passed at age 16, and her husband, Brian Porter, who passed Jan. 14, 2022.
Ericka was born Sept. 1, 1978, coming into this world feet first and in one hour and 10 minutes was breathing air and being cuddled in her parents’ arms; Anita Bergan Burman Smith (Roseburg, Oregon) and Daniel Burman (Willamina, Oregon). She was born in McMinnville, Oregon.
Also preceded in death by her step-father Buddy Smith, maternal grandfather Archie Bergan, paternal grandparents Clarence and Viola Ruth Burman, as well as her uncle Rick Bergan on May 1, 2022.
Ericka has left behind people who will miss her beyond any earthly measure. Her mother and father, grandma Elaine Bergan, Willlamina, Oregon, her sisters Wendy Burman of Dallas, Oregon, and Danita (Derek) Trombla of Sheridan, Oregon, step-mother Cathie Burman, step-children, aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She also leaves behind the mother of her grandchild, Tiffany Tibbetts, and her family and her cherished granddaughter McKenna Tibbetts Howard.
Ericka loved her family and friends dearly. Ericka was one to hang back and not join in family events, but that didn't mean she didn't love her family. Ericka cared for the down trodden and helped others when she could. She had a huge heart and would tell you what she thought in a heartbeat.
After the loss of her son Tyler, Ericka was lost. Her granddaughter was the most important focus at that time. When she met her husband Brian, he helped her deal with the loss of her son.
Ericka and Brian enjoyed doting on McKenna and their "baby" dog Ellie. They worked hard together and for fun they liked to fly kites, go fishing or hang out with friends.
Ericka loved flowers and never missed an opportunity to put flowers or something on Tyler’s grave. They are all three together now. Ericka, her son and her husband; all whose lives were cut short. She put her faith in God and trusted God would reunite her with her family. Rest in peace dear, dear Ericka.
Celebration of life will be Aug. 6 at Stewart Park in Roseburg. Potluck at 12:30 p.m. Please bring a dish to share, beverage and lawn chair if you wish. Table service will be provided. You may also bring a helium balloon as she enjoyed them!
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.