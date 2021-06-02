Erik Brown passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, after sustaining head injuries from a motorcycle accident, from which he never recovered. He was 26 years old.
Erik was a bright, funny, big-hearted young man. He loved many things: nature, rivers, the ocean, hiking, eating new foods, cooking, animals, cars, science, Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Dr. Who, The Princess Bride, but especially motorcycles.
He loved to help people, especially those in difficult situations. He was a protector. He was always aware of people in need, and found ways to help.
He loved his family: Dad and Mom, Larry and Nancy; sister Laura; brother Antony; Grandma Sheila; Aunt Emily and Uncle Vitek; and cousins Evan and Karly.
We will be sharing memories of Erik informally at Singleton Park Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.