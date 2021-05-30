Erlene Joan Stratton passed away on May 27, 2021 at the age of 83. She was born in Cove, Arkansas on Oct. 18, 1937 to Halder and Lois (Simms) Tunnell. Her family moved to Oregon in 1946, eventually settling in Prineville, where she met the love of her life and future husband, Richard Stratton. They were married for over 65 years, living the last 63 years in Riddle, then Myrtle Creek.
Her many creative talents included cooking, sewing, knitting, crochet and various artistic crafts. She and Richard enjoyed dancing, the Oregon Coast and belonged to several 4-wheel drive clubs over the years. Richard restored classic cars so they showed their restored car and pickups at dozens of car shows, winning many awards.
She is survived by her husband, Richard; her daughter Pam Stratton (Bill Gallagher); son Rick Stratton (Nancy Jensen Stratton); grandchildren Joshua Stratton and Shantel Stratton Chambers (Royce Chambers); her brother, Kenneth Tunnell and his sons Ron, John and Nick Tunnell.
No services are planned at this time.
