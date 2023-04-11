Ernest “Buck” Lester Jones, age 62, passed away on Feb. 14, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born Oct. 31, 1960, in Roseburg, Oregon, to Ernest and Shirley Jones. He grew up and lived most of his life in Melrose and graduated from Roseburg High School in 1980. He worked in construction and most would say he was the “best drywaller in town”.
Buck was well-known in the Roseburg area and made friends wherever he went. You could always depend on Buck to be the life of the party, always lived life to the fullest. He was a hard worker and an awesome dad, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend. Buck was always there for loved ones. He enjoyed water skiing, boating, playing pool, cornhole and loved being outdoors. He spent many summers at the river and had annual camping trips at Loon Lake.
Buck is survived by his mother, Shirley Jones, his siblings, Judy Voss Jones, Dorena Kliewer (Bob Kliewer) and Jerry Jones, his children, Chelsea Jones, Cheynea Jones, Corey Jones (Cassy Anderson), Kegan Jones, Zach Jones (Savannah Jones), Korbyn Jones and Payten Jones, his grandchildren, Kayden, Allie and Haiven Cavanaugh, Cambrya Howard and Nyia Varnum, Rhogen and Hadleigh Jones, Greyson Jones and Emily Booth. He is also survived by his longtime sweetheart, Christie Anderson, many cousins, nieces and nephews and his “best friend” Rogue.
Buck is preceded in death by his father Ernest Jones, his brother-in-law, Randy Voss, son-in-law, Thomas Cavanaugh and nephew, Josh Alexander Jones.
Buck touched many lives and will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be held on April, 29, 2023, at 1 pm at River Forks Park’s pavilion. All friends and family are invited. In Buck’s honor, we will be wearing tie-dye shirts and enjoying a potluck lunch together.
