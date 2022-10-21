ERNEST DICKSON

Ernest “Ernie” L. Dickson walked out of his earthly shell and into the arms of Jesus on Oct. 13, 2022, at 86 years old. He was born Dec. 30, 1935, to O.E. (Olive) and Gertie Dickson in a log cabin in Wister, Oklahoma.
He was a natural athlete and received a full-ride football scholarship to college, with another university offering to beat it if they could. To his profound disappointment, he couldn’t attend college because he got drafted into the U.S. Army. While he was in the military, his dad got sick with TB, so Ernie was released to become the sole provider for his mom and younger siblings at 19 years old.
On June 27, 1959, he married the love of his life, Juanita Simmons. They were married for 62 years and had an epic life full of adventure, travel, hardship, grief, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and even great-great-grandchildren, beauty and love. Through it all, they never wavered in their faith in God.
Ernie was a devoted husband and father who would always lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He worked in many fields, jobs and careers; eventually retiring as a cement mason. He built many homes from the ground up and all of them are standing to this day.
Ernie was an amazing musician and writer. He wrote a few books in his lifetime and many, many songs. He loved camping and singing around the campfire with his family. He served God in many capacities whether it was in music, teaching Bible study, preaching on Sundays or missionary work. His loss will be felt for generations, but his legacy will never be lost.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Juanita, a son Timmy, his parents and all of his brothers, Cecil, J.L., Melvin, Denver and Charlie. He leaves behind his children Danny, Dale (Beth), Deleta (Siti) and Rodeana, his sisters Lorene and Betty, numerous grandchildren (whom he cherished deeply), sisters-in-law, beloved friends and adopted children and grandchildren all over the world.
His funeral will be held on Oct. 22, 2022, at noon, at Liberty Christian Fellowship at 3380 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., in Roseburg, Oregon. All are welcome to attend. He’ll be laid to rest beside his wife, Juanita Dickson, at Valley View Cemetery in Sutherlin, Oregon.
