Ernie passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the age of 86 with family at his side. Born May 13, 1936, in North Bend Oregon, he lived on a dairy ranch in the Coos Bay area.
Moving to Roseburg in 1956, he worked in the construction industry, and was proud to have had a hand in building many of the local roads, streets, bridges, schools, commercial buildings, and many other projects. Over the years, Ernie loved to hunt, fish, commercial fish, trail ride with packhorses, and ride in his home-built dune buggy, always taking his family with him on these adventures.
Whether forging a replacement sword for a small statue with his grandchildren, welding his own CB tower, inventing a trailer for his four-wheeler, or building a log splitter, he was able to make anything he needed. Electronic or mechanical, he could always find a way to fix anything his family or friends brought to him and enjoyed sharing his knowledge. Ernie loved to cook, and everyone always looked forward to his jerky, biscuits, and family-famous "Papa's Pizza".
Surviving him is his wife of 60 years Juanita Kingery, sons Michael Kingery of Portland, Oregon, Jerry Kingery of Reno, Nevada, and daughter Michele (Erik) Weaver of Roseburg. He was the proud grandfather of Kyle, Breanna, Jordan, Cole, Kendall, Chad, and Julian, and great-grandfather of Avery, Kellen, and Landon.
Per Ernie's request there will be no funeral services. His wishes were to be cremated and buried in the Melrose Cemetery. Ernie was an honest, loyal, loving, and hard-working man with a big heart.
