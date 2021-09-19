Beloved father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend.
Esteban was born on July 20, 1974 to Leonor & Santiago Rodriguez in Guanajuato Mexico. He went to be with the lord on September 8, 2021 at 1:08 a.m.
Esteban was well known by people in the Winston community by serving them at Carlos Restaurant for over 20 years. He met Jessica McClendon in 1999. They had their first child, Izabella Rodriguez in 2003. And then had their son, Estevan Rodriguez in 2006.
Esteban loved the outdoors. His favorite times were when he was fishing, riding four-wheelers on the dunes, and spending every waking hour with his children.
Esteban is survived by his daughter Izabella, his son Estevan, their mother Jessica, step son Karson, grandson Brody, his mom Leonor, in-laws Don & Debi and Larry & Julie, many nieces and nephews, and LOTS of friends.
Esteban is preceded in death by his father Santiago Rodriguez, and also his and Jessica’s 3 unborn babies they never got to meet.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the FourSquare gospel Center in Winston across from Carlos Restaurant. Anyone who Estevan has made smile and would like to celebrate his life is welcome to attend. Please come celebrate with us and share your memories of him with his family. We will have a time during the celebration to share your memories.
FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS
