Estel Lee Shike was born Nov. 7, 1934, in Brownsville, Oregon. He moved with his family to Nebraska and graduated from Giltner HS in Giltner, Nebraska, in 1953 and moved to Roseburg in 1954. Estel married Deanna Kostad in 1956 and they started their family soon after.
While he enjoyed playing golf and watching many sports, Estel’s true love was baseball and he devoted the majority of his time to Roseburg athletics specifically Roseburg baseball. Estel coached men’s fast pitch for many years. The last years of his coaching career were spent coaching his grandson Tim from little league to Babe Ruth. In his retirement Estel could always be found in the stands at Roseburg football games and also at Legion Field for Roseburg baseball games next to his wife Deanna.
Estel worked for Roseburg Forest Products for 42 years. He and his wife Deanna owned and operated the Swiss Maid Restaurant in downtown Roseburg from 1978 to 1988.
Estel is survived by his beloved wife Deanna of 65 years, his children Cindy and her husband Don Bienvenue, Debbie and her husband Garry Cleverly, Patty and her husband Jim Rodey, Craig Shike and his wife Sherree, Cindy Jo and her husband Dave Halladey; his grandchildren Tim Sustaire, Brandi Bryant, Jerika Stephens, Zack Sparks, Justin Bienvenue, Jordan Bienvenue, Jana Shike, Samara Shike, Jerry Becerra, Mike Becerra, Alice Vaidyanathan, Angie Cleverly, Ronnie Cleverly; and his 15 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Estel passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 5, 2022.
A celebration of Estel’s life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 11 a.m. at Legion Field.
