Esther Kurtz
(PHOTO)
Esther Kurtz, known by her students as Teacher, Teacher left us for that Happy Kindergarten Classroom in the Sky on August 28th. Esther began her teaching career at Perrydale Elementary in 1969 while her husband, Dale, got his degree. She taught part-time in Days Creek and Tiller Elementary Schools. Esther taught private kindergarten in Riddle until the elementary school added kindergarten. She became THE KINDERGARTEN TEACHER for the next 20 years. She was very loved by her students, parents, and grandparent and she readily returned the love and appreciation.
Esther was born in Grants Pass, Oregon, in 1946. She graduated from Grants Pass High School in 1964 and Pacific University in 1968. Pacific University provided Esther with a solid foundation for her career as a kindergarten teacher; it was where she and Dale fell in love. They were married in 1966.
Esther and Dale lived in Days Creek from 1971 to 1978, where Damon and Jarel were born and Mike and Samantha joined the family. The family moved to Riddle in 1978, where she established her wonderful yard and home.
Esther brought her teaching skills to raising her kids, providing them with a wide range of experiences. She loved what her four kids brought to her life with their interests, activities and humor. Her children will forever miss her laughter, companionship, thoughtful advice and the love she would bake into her famous rolls and sticky buns.
Esther was preceded in death by her parents Andy and Mary Anderson, stepfather Chuck Beckham, and brother Sandy Anderson. She is survived by her husband Dale, daughter Samantha, sons Mike (Carolyn), Damon (Glenda) and Jarel (Heather), brother Chuck Anderson (Mary), sister Mary Kay Beckham (Charlie), and stepsisters, Evie, Laurie, and Sadie. And, of course, the grandchildren who brought her joy, smiles and a twinkle in her eyes: Jackson, Aiden and Macy.
There will be no service at her request.
