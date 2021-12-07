Eugene Ronald Holcomb passed peacefully from his earthly home in Kellogg, Oregon, to his heavenly home and his Lord on Nov. 19, 2021, just 12 days after his 100th birthday.
Eugene was born to VK and Margaret Holcomb on Nov. 7, 1921, in Fowler, Kansas. Shortly thereafter, the family moved to Douglas County. In 1927, they purchased the beginnings of their century farm in one of the 100 Valleys of the Umpqua, where Eugene farmed for the next nine decades with the help of two of his sons, both of whom continue the heritage today. He married Doris Hatcher of Fairview, Oregon, in 1945, a relationship that lovingly endured for over 76 years. Hard work, family, and faith were centerpieces of their home, into which six children were born and raised. Lilies, daffodils, turkeys, hogs, sheep, cattle, prunes and timber were just a few of the crops and livestock tended by the Holcomb's through the years. Eugene also worked as a logger in the '50s.
At an early age, Eugene trusted Christ for his salvation, and it was this relationship with Jesus Christ that carried him through a century of life's ups and downs. His wonderful sense of humor remained to the end, along with an optimistic attitude, humility, and contentedness with what God had given him, both in times of plenty and times of need. His gentle heart was seen in caring for neighbors, discipling men in the church and community, praying regularly for missionary work overseas, and daily living out his faith in a quiet, consistent way. Eugene and Doris taught at the Kellogg Sunday School for 20 years, followed by over 50 years of active membership in the Elkton Bible Baptist Church. Eugene faithfully attended weekly men's prayer meetings well into his '90s, until he could no longer make the drive. Days before his passing, he voiced an eagerness to go to his heavenly home. His family takes great comfort and hope in knowing he is now rejoicing in the presence of Jesus.
Eugene was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Ralph Holcomb. He is survived by his wife of 76 years, Doris Holcomb, and younger sister, Maybelle Minter. He was a faithful, loving father to the "6 Rs": Rosalie (Lee) Pitts of Hesperia, California; Ron (Char) Holcomb of Portland, Oregon; Rachel (Jim) Velez of Estacada, Oregon; Richard (Debbie) Holcomb of Kellogg, Oregon; Ruth (Doug) Hazen of Kellogg, Oregon; and Roger Holcomb of Elkton, Oregon. He was blessed with, and much loved by, 26 grandchildren and 59 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Elkton Bible Baptist Church, with Pastor Rod Wilgus officiating. A family graveside service will be held at the Kellogg Cemetery. Taylor's Family Mortuary is handling arrangements.
