Gene, age 77, a disabled Vietnam veteran succumbed to a heart attack in his home in Dixonville, Oregon on Friday morning, Oct. 28, 2022.
He was born in Boise, Idaho, on March 13, 1945. Later as a little boy, living on the Oregon Coast, he was adopted by Margret and Harold Faircloth, of Reedsport.
Gene proceeded through the Reedsport school district, graduating in 1964. Throughout high school, he excelled at track and cross-country. Gene and his brother, Lynn, were given credit for "putting Reedsport on the map". Gene alone had six state gold medals. Gene ran a sub four-minute mile in 1965.
After college, Gene served in the military pentathlon team; running, fencing, steeple-Chase, and swimming. Finally serving as a combat medic in Vietnam where he was exposed to agent orange.
In the late 60s, Gene began his 30-year career working for Douglas Electric Co-Op.
He also became a 32-degree mason and organized the Dixonville Old-Fashioned Country Picnics and drove the Sunday school bus. In 1980, Gene and his family joined the LDS Church.
Gene is survived by his sister, Cherie; brother Marty; wife Andrea; daughter Michelle Ann; Robyn Keeney, grandson Liam; Cindi Shoptaw, and son-in-law Austin Shoptaw, grandson Gunnar Sigfridson and granddaughter Grace Shoptaw and finally son Scott Faircloth and his wife Ashley and granddaughter Jayden, and grandson Jaxson.
The memorial service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at the LDS Chapel at 1864 NW Calkins in Roseburg.
The viewing will be held at 10 a.m. with a service following at 11 a.m. The interment will be at 1 p.m. at the VA Cemetery. We will conclude with a luncheon at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.