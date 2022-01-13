Eugene C. Whiteley, 85, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Jan. 2, 2022 at OHSU in Portland, Oregon. He was born in Ukiah, California, to Chauncey & Frances Whiteley. Eugene graduated from Jacksonville High School, then was drafted into the Army. He drove log trucks in Oregon when he met the love of his life, Carole Ann Lee, on a blind date. They were married for 59 years. They moved to their home in Winston in 1964. He worked for Roseburg Lumber for 30 years, he then did long haul trucking until he retired. He and Carole loved to travel in their RV and made many wonderful memories with their family and friends. His family was his greatest pride and joy. He will always be in our hearts.
He is survived by his wife Carole Whiteley, daughter Kelly and Steve Moss, son Stacey and Karen Whiteley, grandchildren Nichole and Dan Shults, Erin and Tommy Graham, Cierra and Abe Shinabery and Cory Whiteley along with nine great-grandchildren, Brenden, Trent, Taleatha, Cooper, Lucas, Olivia, Trevor, Evan and Acelynn. As well as his brother, Milton Whiteley, and sister, Frances Mcintyre. He was predeceased by his parents, sister Donna Martin and his pop Arther "Hunk" Churchman.
Per his request, there will be no service. Taylor’s Family Mortuary is handling his arrangements.
