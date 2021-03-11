Eunice Maxine Widener, age 94, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, born March 20, 1926 in Live Oak, California, entered a city of dazzling beauty with gates of pearl and streets paved with gold on February 13, 2021.
Eunice was a loving and hard-working mother of two sons and four daughters, a loving wife to Bert Widener for 43 years and grandmother to 11 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and some great-great-grandchildren.
Mom was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Ann Widener; her husband Bert W. Widener; and son, Danny Lester Widener. Eunice is survived by her son Larry Widener and his wife Linda Widener of Myrtle Creek, OR; daughter, Brenda Kelley and her husband Robert Kelley of Eugene, OR; daughter, Kay Hamilton of Kellogg, ID; and daughter Nancy Edwards and her husband Dave Edwards of Myrtle Creek, OR; grandchildren Larry Widener Jr., Shannyn Williams, Doug Kelley, Cindy Phillips, Dena Wofford, Robert Widener, Wes Widener, Jessica de Jesus, Angela Bennett, and Christina Bennett.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Hillside Christian Full Gospel Church in Canyonville, Oregon on Saturday, March 20, 20201 at 1:00 p.m.
