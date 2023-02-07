Our dear mother, Evelyn Kuntz, departed this life on Jan. 21, 2023. She was born Sep. 3, 1938, in Denver, Colorado, to Everly and Mae Gibbons. The family moved a lot in her youth with her father working for the Army Corp of Engineers.
While living in Anchorage, Alaska, where she graduated high school, she met and married Edwin Kuntz on April 2, 1955. Over the next 20-plus years, they moved quite a lot. There were short stays in Arkansas, Arizona and Oregon with a few return stays in Anchorage, then a move to Kodiak before finally settling in Myrtle Creek. During their traveling years, eight children were born.
Evelyn and her family finally settled down and Evelyn resided at her North Myrtle home for nearly 55 years. She lived a very full family-oriented life that has seen an incredible amount of growth. There were 23 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. Evelyn was a homemaker raising kids in the early years.
In 1972, she and Ed opened the Pizza Palace in Tri-City where she mostly managed the bookkeeping. She was always that person in the room that would start a conversation with anyone, so it’s fair to say she was also the principal PR person. After their years in business, they spent many summers RVing at Tenmile lake where they cultivated many new friendships.
Evelyn is survived by one sister, Beverly (Dave), sons Tom (Brenda), Dan (Maureen), Greg (Yolanda), Jerry (Rose), Darrell (Stacey), daughter Vicki Crowl (Bill), numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Julienne, husband Edwin, son Clifford, infant daughter Connie and grandsons Justin and Shane.
A celebration of life is planned at 11 a.m. on Feb. 18, at the Myrtle Creek Community Center. All those who knew Evelyn are invited to share thoughts and stories with the family so we can all remember the joy she brought to others. There will be a private graveside service for family members to follow.
