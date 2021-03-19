Evelyn Lee Sams-Phelps was born April 2, 1952 and passed away peacefully on March 11, 2021. She had a strong will to live and always did things her way. She was greeted in Heaven by her stepfatherJoseph Sams; brother, John Sams; and late husband, Sidney Phelps. She was loved by her family and her spirit will live on within each of us. They include her mother Helen Sams; sister, Sharon Bramley; daughters, Angela Smith, Brandi Edwards, and Christina Moore; and seven grandchildren.
Evelyn’s devotion to the Catholic Church was unwavering. You held my hand when I came into this world and I got to hold yours when you left. Mom, you will truly be missed. Until we meet again. XOXO
The family is having a private ceremony to celebrate her life and lay her at her final resting place.
