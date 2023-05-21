Evelyn Marie (Conley) Nores, age 72, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Dec. 18, 2022, surrounded by her family, after a long battle with illness. Evelyn was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and sister with a loving heart. She will be missed and remembered by the many lives she touched.
Evelyn was born on Sep. 25, 1949, in Grants Pass, Oregon. With a mind of her own from the beginning, her mother Mary labored for two days before bringing her into the world. Evelyn was the oldest of three girls. She attended Upper Canyonville and Glendale elementary and Days Creek High School.
Growing up her love of animals was fostered from an early age. Her father, Bob Conley, worked in the woods for Huffman and Wright and often brought home animals to his three girls. She and her two younger sister’s, Dale and Chris, delighted in this. The three troublemakers once snuck a chipmunk into Disneyland. Together on the family’s ranch in Days Creek, they raised twin orphaned fawns, Bambi and Bimbo, mustangs Salts and Snorts and a skunk named Sputnik. As a teen she once jumped headfirst into a frozen pond to save a dog that had fallen through the ice. Her love of animals continued throughout her adulthood.
Tough, and just a little bit of a thing, she stood just below 5’ flat footed. Something easily mitigated by her ever-present heels and the masses of blonde hair she kept artfully arranged. Her life was unfortunately marred by health struggles. Day-in and day-out she found the grit to face what would have incapacitated or embittered others, calling on her inner strength and finding solace in her faith. Her faith and her family were the true center of her life. She often sought guidance from her Bible.
She raised two beautiful daughters, Shawn and Misty in Canyonville, Oregon. Se owned and ran the Canyonville Sears and the Canyonville Ace Hardware. She was an invested member of Canyonville, volunteering her time on the Canyonville City Council earning her a Citizen of the Year award.
She met the love of her life; Mike and they were married in 1997. They combined their two families to include his daughter Sandy and his son Michael. Mike and Evelyn lived in a big white house with a deck overlooking the South Umpqua, from which she kept careful watch on the osprey’s nest across the river. She and her grandchildren spent many long hours watching the beaver that lived in the bank, the osprey dropping from the nest to pull smallmouth from the river and the deer that ate the roses from her garden.
After faith and family, her greatest love was her community. Evelyn spent years working as a timber lobbyist and as a member of Douglas Timber Operators. She represented Douglas County and the timber industry in Oregon, advocating for community jobs, timber productivity and legislation that represented Oregon interest. She, her mother Mary and others would also go on to found the Workers of Oregon Development.
She went on to work for Douglas County courts as the first drug court coordinator in Douglas County. Her work in the court system inspired her, seeing the changes intervention made in the lives of others. Evelyn retired as the director of Douglas C.A.R.E.S., an organization dedicated to assisting children who have been victims of abuse. She spent seven years working to grow and improve the center.
Evelyn is survived by her husband Michael J. Nores, daughters Shawn Hopfer (Mark), Misty Boye and fiance Kenneth McCart, Sandy Roberts (Drew) and son Michael Nores. Sisters Dale Bailey (Jack) and Chris Hughes (Wes). Grandchildren Emily and Mitchell Cipriano, Brooke Hopfer and Myra Rademacher, Megan and Nick Bardana, Owen and Carter Roberts. Uncle and aunt, Don and Gloria Wilson and aunt Jean Pool, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Evelyn was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Mary Conley.
A celebration of life will be held June 10, 2023, at Melrose Vineyards, beginning at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Douglas County Childrens Fund at Cascade Community Credit Union, this fund will solely be used to help the children of Douglas County in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.