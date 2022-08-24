Evelyn Virginia Holder, 95, of Winston, Oregon, passed away on Aug. 1, 2022, peacefully in her sleep at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sept. 10, 2022, at Winston Christian Church located at 121 NW Gregory Dr., in Winston, Oregon, 97496, with Pastor Honn officiating. There will be a potluck afterward. Burial will follow on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at 11 a.m., at the Valley View Cemetery located at 683 Valley View Rd, Sutherlin, Oregon, 97479.
Evelyn was born July 6, 1927, to Lillian and Fred Pauley in Qua-paw, Oklahoma. She went to school at Bird St. School in Orville, California. She married Louie DeCamp on July 21, 1942. She had seven children in her first marriage. She fell in love with her soulmate, Phillip Holder. They were married on Dec. 15, 1962. They had one daughter.
Evelyn was a dedicated member of the Winston Christian Church. For many years, she was the treasurer for the church.
Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Holder, her children; Phillip, Timothy and Anthony, Denny, Larry and Cristi DeCamp; her parents and her siblings.
Evelyn is survived by her two daughters, Carolynn Jones of Redding, California, and Brenda Bristow, of Roseburg, Oregon. Evelyn had many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was a beloved mother, aunt, grandmother and friend. She was — and always will be — our angel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.