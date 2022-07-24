Flora Frady Bahr of Roseburg, Oregon, went to heaven on July 15, 2022, at the age of 91 with her loved ones by her side.
Flo was born Oct. 29, 1930, in Shoopman, Kentucky, to Joe Louis Dolen and Cora Evelyn King. In 1965, she moved with her husband John and eight children to Oregon. Flo was an amazing cook and retired as a cook from The Treasure House in Winston, Oregon. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing. She loved to fish on rivers and the ocean. Flo will be remembered for her sense of humor, kindness and her loving heart for her children and family.
She is preceded in death by her parents Joe and Cora Dolen, husband John Bahr, son Randy Frady, son Bobby Frady, daughter Carol Wheeler, grandson Christopher Frady and great-grandson Sawyer Olvera.
She is survived by her children Don Frady, Bonnie Weber, Jimmy Frady, Doyle Frady, Jr., Judy Hawkins and Kathy Frady. Flo is also survived by her grandchildren Kristy, Kim, Justin, Shane, Billy, Jason, Amy, Jesse, Amanda, Amber, Tasha, Cher, Fred, Amanda, Isaac, Kayla, Karen, Krystal, Kami, Nathan, Rashelle and April, and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed, always loved and never forgotten.
Flo will be laid to rest next to her husband at Roseburg Memorial Gardens. Per her request, there will be no services.
