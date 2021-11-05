A longtime resident and business owner of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, was called home by the Lord on Oct. 7, 2021, at the age of 68. Flo was born in Roseburg, Oregon, on June 8, 1953, to Clifford and Wanda Hoyle. She grew up and attended schools in Sutherlin and Oakland, Oregon. On Sept. 10, 1976, Flo married Gary Poland and moved to Myrtle Creek, where they would raise their family and run a family-owned business; Hillcrest Market. Flo could do anything she put her mind to. She was a professional musician who took pride in her musical abilities, she could sing as sweetly as a bird and also played bass guitar.
Flo would sing to her younger siblings, children, and grandchildren to pass the time. She loved to go camping, especially on the Oregon Coast. Her integrity speaks for itself, she was a hard worker and problem solver who was also an amazing writer. She loved her family and wanted to make sure everyone was OK! Flo accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior and loved talking about scripture and their profound meaning.
Flo is survived by her children Sheila Poland, John Poland, Corinna and Bobby Long, Jessie and Jeremy Little, Shelby and Josh Madden, all of Myrtle Creek. Kelly, Bonnie, Sherry and Fredrick of Kansas. Brothers, Ron and Onell Hoyle of Remote, Oregon, Bruce and Donna Hoyle of Roseburg Oregon, James and Lily Hoyle of San Diego, California, and Scott Horn of Roseburg, Oregon. Sisters Dorene and Billy McKissick of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, Diane and Dan Abrao of Roseburg, Oregon, and sister-in-law Kathy Hoyle of Myrtle Creek. Her Grandchildren Shelby, Matthew, Alex, Rylee, Tanner, Donavin, Savannah, RiRi, Hunter, Bailey, and Evangeline. She was GG to Addison, Keegan, Emmy and Kalani, several cousins, nieces and nephews, and will be greatly missed by all. Flo is preceded in death by Her husband of 40 years Gary Poland, both Clifford and Wanda Hoyle, brothers Gene and Dean Hoyle and best friend Carol Holland.
A celebration of life will be held at the Myrtle Creek Grange Nov. 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. Please join us in celebrating the life of a very special woman.
