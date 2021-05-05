(August 18, 1940 - April 30, 2021)
Bud Ledbetter of Green, Oregon went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 30, 2021. He passed comfortably in his home with his loving family at his side.
Born in Barthell, Kentucky, Bud’s parents and seven siblings migrated to Winston, Oregon in 1953. His brother and friends spent their days playing along the banks of the South Umpqua River. Bud attended Douglas High School. After turning 17, he decided to join the Army. He served three years in a tank battalion while on deployment in Germany. While in the Army he completed his high school diploma and became a marksman.
After being honorably discharged in 1960, Bud returned to Kentucky to see family and friends. There was not much work at that time, so he came back to Oregon to help support his dad and family. This reunited him with his family in the Winston area. Bud’s oldest brother, Lloyd, had married Barbara McAllister. Bud came to know Barbara’s sister Peggy. They fell in love and were married April 16, 1963.
They had two children born in Roseburg: Floyd Ray (1964) and Kelli Ray (1966). Bud and his family moved into a small house on Darrell Street in Winston. Bud took a job and worked several years at Roseburg Forest Products. He optimized his income to buy the house, remodel it, and make additions. Then he bought a neighboring house and remodeled it. It was during this time that he discovered his love of construction.
He did not find millwork very satisfying, so in he left the mill to become a home builder. It was a tough time to make the change, but he and his family were committed to making it work. He was very artistic. This showed in the fine detail he created in the homes he built and his paintings. From 1976 - 2004 Bud built several homes and structures throughout Douglas County. His largest project being the development of Logan Crest Estates on a hillside in Green.
Bud Ledbetter was a well-known and respected member of the Winston Area Community. For several years he served as an elder in the Winston Foursquare Church. When the church expanded from Baker Street to their current location on Thompson Street, Bud helped to build the church now known as the Foursquare Gospel Center.
Anyone who knew Bud, knew him to be an honest hardworking humble man with a passion for Christ. As a young father, he loved taking his family into the countryside for a picnic, where they could eat and play while he sketched a landscape. In his later years, he enjoyed landscaping and the wildlife it could attract. He loved to read Bible prophecy and discuss the loving grace of God. Bud recognized the importance of people needing to learn the love of God, so he would commonly reach out to the people he loved to make sure they understood God’s love and grace. More than anything, he loved his Peggy Nell.
Bud was preceded in death by his stepson, Steven Beam, his brother John, and sister Bea. He is survived by his wife Peggy of 58 years; their two children Floyd and Kelli; his son-in-law Joe La Fountaine; their four grandchildren, Jamie Hevlin of Beaverton, Josh Ledbetter of Portland, Logan Ledbetter of Roseburg and Morgan Ledbetter of Roseburg; and his great granddaughter Sophia Hevlin.
A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 15th, 2021 at the Foursquare Gospel Center in Winston.
