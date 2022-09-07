Floyd Lorn Bodfield was born on June 9, 1947, in Lexington, Nebraska, and went to be with the Lord on Aug. 12, 2022.
Floyd was a jack of all trades. In his younger years, he worked at Roseburg Forest Products, then rode the wild waves to support his family on two of his commercial fishing boats and eventually braved the roads to become a commercial truck driver.
Floyd enjoyed spending time with his family — traveling back and forth to watch his children and grandchildren in all their endeavors. He was their biggest fan. One of his biggest joys was riding motorcycles with family and friends, telling stories, watching sports and laughing at his own jokes. His family takes great comfort knowing that Floyd spent many days praying, reading his bible, memorizing bible verses, dedicating his life to Jesus and spreading God’s word.
Floyd was preceded by his dad Floyd Bodfield, mom Arlene Whitehead-Bodfield, sister Loreta Sherwood and brother Roger Bodfield.
Floyd is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Fran Bodfield, of 55 years. His children Kamera/Jonathan Hixson, Floyd E./Tonya Bodfield, Shelly Bodfield, his grandchildren Kayla/John Grothe, Aaron Hixson/Melayna Good, Hunter Hixson, Teasha Bodfield and Floyd M. Bodfield and his great-grandchildren, Ryder Hixson, Colton Grothe and Lauren Grothe as well as his constant canines and companions, Chewy and Annie. He is also survived by his sister Loleta/Roy Carey and Lorraine/Ed Crabtree along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family would be honored if you would join them in a celebration of life potluck, to honor the memory and cherish the legacy of Floyd Bodfield, at River Forks Park on Sept. 10, 2022, at noon.
