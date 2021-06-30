Our loving mother passed peacefully on June 9th, 2021, surrounded by her family. Fran was born in Portageville, Missouri on November 29,1940.
Fran loved her job as a respiratory therapist of 30 plus years. During her career she made many lifelong friends.
Fran loved to crochet, knit, crosswords, bingo and play games, above all she loved her family.
She will be remembered and dearly missed by her children Teri, Allison and Valerie; her grandchildren Kayla Holly Shayna and Brage; along her six great-grandbabies. Fran had many nieces and nephews far and wide that she loved dearly. Mom’s dearest friends Jean, Lurlene and Lanette held a special place in mom’s heart.
Fran is now in the Lords loving embrace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.