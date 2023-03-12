Frances Jean Whipple, a proud descendant of Douglas County pioneers, passed away on March 1, 2023, following a short illness. She was born on Jan. 14, 1926, at home on the family farm near Oakland, Oregon, to George McGee and Fannie Eunice (Wilson) Wilcox.
A graduate of Oakland High School and Oregon State University with a degree in home economics, she and her future husband, Jerry, taught high school together at Springfield High School in Oregon. They were married in 1949, until his death in 1991. Together they raised three children, contributed immeasurably to their Salem community, and shared their love and wise counsel with countless students attending Willamette University.
Jean was fiercely independent, had a competitive streak that wouldn’t quit, and was generous with her time, talents, and compassion. However, her priority was always her family. She loved reading a good book, playing cards with her friends, spending time on the golf course, and finding excuses to brag about her grandchildren. She was passionate about Oregon State University women’s basketball, large bowls of ice cream, and any television show starring Andy Griffith.
As the matriarch of the Whipple family for the past 31 years, Jean set high standards and commanded the respect and admiration of three generations.
She is survived by her children, Ed and Cindy Whipple, Joan and Dennis Reese and Sue and Roger Hefty; her nieces, Carol Whipple and Meredith Compton; her grandchildren, Luke and Kelsey Reese, Scott Reese and Jessie Stroud, Sara Hefty, Joanna and Noah Libby, John and Katelyn Whipple; and her great-grandchildren, Cooper and Caroline Reese and Parker and Clay Libby. She also leaves behind numerous other nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews and cousins too numerous to count. Jean lived a long, full, and meaningful life.
A private family service will be held. Memorial gifts in Jean’s honor may be directed to the E. Jerry Whipple Scholarship fund at Willamette University, c/o PO Box 24146, Seattle, WA 98124, or //www.willamette.edu/support
