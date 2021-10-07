Frances Lucille Nana Boyd was the kind of woman who worked hard and looked good doing it. She wasn't afraid to drive anything; from dump trucks to school buses to berry trucks. She taught her strong work ethic to everyone around her. She loved her family, community, and the world around her. Lucille never backed down from adventure. "Just close your eyes, we're going!" Whether it was to Roseburg for parts, or across the earth to Papua New Guinea with her husband of 68 years (Raymond Boyd of Riddle, Oregon). They raised their son, Willard Boyd, and daughter, Donna Rae Witt in Riddle, where they both live with their spouses. Nana was always close to help with her five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and the most recent great-great-grandchild. Smiling until the last bit, Lucille slipped away peacefully on Oct. 2, 2021.
Services are to be held at Mountain View Memorial Chapel, 428 North Old Pacific Highway on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at 1 p.m. Reception at Riddle Baptist to follow.
