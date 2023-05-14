On April 8, 2023, Francis Barry Blake Ill was called by his Lord and entered the Kingdom of Heaven at the age of 89. "Frank", as he was known, was born May 21, 1933, the second child of Francis B. Blake & Vera C. (Kaufmann) Blake in Saginaw, Michigan. He became a child of God through the
rite of baptism as an infant and became a member of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod through the rite of confirmation in 1947. Frank received his elementary education at Trinity Lutheran School and his ninth grade at Central Jr. High in Saginaw and then his parents moved to Ann Arbor where he graduated from Ann Arbor High School in 1951. Upon graduation, Frank enlisted in the United States Coast Guard and spent three years aboard the Coast Guard cutters Minnetonka and Pontchartrain as a sonarman stationed out of Long Beach, California.
While stationed on the Minnetonka, Hollywood made a movie aboard the ship called "The Sea of Lost Ships" where he met actors Walter Brennan, John Derek, Richard Jaeckel and Wanda Hendrix.
Upon discharge from the service, Frank attended and graduated from Long Beach State College in 1958, with a bachelor’s degree in business and Social Studies. Prior to graduation, he also worked for the J.C. Penney Co. as a department manager.
After graduation, he went to work for the State of California Youth Authority as a group supervisor, youth counselor and parole agent. He transferred to the Department of Corrections as a parole agent and supervised parolees in the Civil Addict program in several parole offices in Southern California before being promoted to Sacramento Parole Headquarters as a reentry specialist. Frank was a crisis intervention and hostage negotiation instructor and was the assistant regional reentry coordinator in Region IV Parole Headquarters, Diamond Bar, California, until his retirement in 1991.
He obtained a lifetime teaching certificate and taught drug alcohol narcotic awareness classes in several Southern California Adult School Districts for DUI violators sent by the courts as a condition of their probation.
Frank was active in the Boy Scouts of America program for many years, holding positions as cubmaster, scoutmaster, commissioner and institutional representative for a variety of units in California, and continued to be involved in activating a Cub Scout Pack at St. Paul Lutheran in Roseburg. He completed wood badge training and received the Order of Merit and Silver Beaver Award from the Boy Scouts of America for his dedication and 30 years of service.
Frank returned to the workforce again in 1993, as the bailiff for the city of Roseburg Municipal Court for seven years. He then went to work part-time for the Douglas County Sheriff’s office as a court security officer and prisoner transport deputy for seven years. Unable to remain idle, he then went to work at Ten Down Bowling and made pizzas until his 80th birthday. He continued volunteering his time as a commissioner of a local road district, a precinct worker for the Douglas County Republican Party, and a volunteer driver and greeter for the local Community Cancer Center and the VA.
His first marriage in 1954, ended after 19 years. He then married Sondra J. (Lowery) Mason in 1975, and they relocated to Roseburg from Riverside, California, in 1992, shortly after his retirement. Frank was active in church work for many years as a Sunday school superintendent, council member, usher, trustee, elder, church vice president and president.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister Nettie Jean Elzinga; son Gregg
and wife, Sondra. He is survived by his sons David, Eric and Carl, daughter Keli Mohr, son-in -law David Mohr, sisters Marjorie Lou Pritchard and Mary Ella Krage, Zak Otjen and eight other grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial service will be held on May 20, 2023, at 1 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1101 6th Ave. in Sutherlin. Rev. Dr. Thomas Wm. Hirsch, will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Worship Anew at 5 Martin Luther Dr. Fort Wayne, Indiana, 46825.
