Francis Emanuel Welty, Jr., 67, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. He was born on November 22, 1953, in Roseburg, Oregon.
Francis is survived by Karen, his wife of 30 years, as well as his sister Joan (Tex) Adams, sister Jean Rudzik, sister Jackie Morgan, brother Bill Welty, sister Barb (Pat) Fenton, brother Chris (Joann) Welty, children April (Rob) Oliver, Rachel (Marty) Amos, Mike (Brie) Ellenwood, Jessica (Tracy) Seidel, 17 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends.
Francis was preceded in death by his parents, Francis Welty, Sr. and Eileen Welty, sister Mary Hanley, and sister Eileen Norris.
Francis worked many years as a heavy equipment operator, but was enjoying life as a retiree. He spent his days golfing, fishing, gardening, playing pool, tinkering in the garage, but mostly spending time with his family and friends.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 3 pm, at the Stewart Park Pavilion
