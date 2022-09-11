Frank passed away peacefully in his sleep on Aug. 30, 2022. Frank was born Nov. 2, 1928. He completed a four-year tour in the U.S. Air Force before entering college. After college he began his career as an architect. Over the next 30 plus years, Frank was responsible for many notable buildings in Colorado, New Mexico and Montana. His last professional position he worked for a log home design/build firm in Montana. During this time, Frank pursued one his great passions — fly fishing.
Frank was able to fish famous waters all over the United States and he captured these experiences with his extraordinary artistic watercolor talent. Even in his final days, his drafting table was set up for painting his next inspiration.
Frank spent many of his retirement days floating the McKenzie River or golfing at Tokatee golf course. He served as the “starter” on the first tee, which allowed him the privilege of enjoying free golf.
After the passing of his first wife, Cecelia, Frank married Elaine and eventually relocated to the city of Drain. During this time, he enjoyed being “on the farm” with Elaine’s daughter Susan working the vineyard, visiting with family and sipping a little red wine. Frank was dearly loved by all.
Frank is survived by his wife, Elaine Roberts; sister, Sandy Price; daughters, Jill Dietze and Leigh Roberts, granddaughter Kathleen Swenson and two great-grandchildren, as well as Elaine’s three children and their spouses, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Fly Fishing Veterans. Go to their website: flyfishingveterans.org. At the bottom of the page is a link “Donate to FFV link/button.” 100% of all donations go to serve veterans in our region.
Arrangements are in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel and Crematorium.
