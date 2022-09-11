Frank passed away peacefully in his sleep on Aug. 30, 2022. Frank was born Nov. 2, 1928. He completed a four-year tour in the U.S. Air Force before entering college. After college he began his career as an architect. Over the next 30 plus years, Frank was responsible for many notable buildings in Colorado, New Mexico and Montana. His last professional position he worked for a log home design/build firm in Montana. During this time, Frank pursued one his great passions — fly fishing.

