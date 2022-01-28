FRANK ALVIN MOORE
Frank Alvin Moore, 98, of Idleyld Park, Oregon, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Jan. 23, 2022, after a short illness.
Frank was born on Jan. 30, 1923, to Frank and Elsie Moore in Carlton, Oregon. His father instilled in him a love of fishing and introduced him to the North Umpqua River at a young age. He graduated from Canby Union High School in 1941.
In 1941, Frank met Jeanne Maes of Canby, Oregon. They fell in love almost instantly and were married on Jan. 1, 1943. Shortly after their marriage, Frank joined the Army. Frank landed on Utah Beach June 7, 1944, and was in most of the major European battles of WWII. He was subsequently awarded many medals including the French Legion of Honor and the Luxembourg Medal of Honor, for his service during WWII.
In 1946, after WWII, Frank moved to Roseburg, Oregon, with his wife Jeanne, where they purchased and ran Moore’s Café. Shortly thereafter, he fell in love with fly fishing for steelhead on the North Umpqua River. He spent much of his free time fishing and guiding for Clarence Gordon’s North Umpqua Lodge at Steamboat. In 1957, Frank and Jeanne purchased the small Steamboat Store which they developed into Steamboat Inn. The inn quickly became world famous. He devoted his life to his family, the North Umpqua River, and his beloved Oregon.
Frank had innumerable friends from all over the world. He had the ability to make friends with everyone he met, and made them feel like they were his best friend or family. He treated everyone, no matter their background, with the same amount of love and kindness. About Frank and Jeanne, it is said, “friends more numerous than stars count them both as blessings.”
His work to preserve the North Umpqua River led to many local and national awards.
He was predeceased by his father, Frank, mother, Elsie, sisters, Ida, Dorothy, and Margaret, brother, Ralph, and daughter, Linda. He is survived by Jeanne, his wife of 79 years, sons, Frank (Sandi) and Dennis (Jan), daughter, Colleen Bechtel (Tim), eight grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
A private burial for immediate family members was held on Jan. 27, 2022, at Wimberly Cemetery in Glide, Oregon. A memorial service will be planned for later this spring or early summer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Frank and Jeanne Moore Family Foundation. Make checks payable to “Fidelity Charitable” with Frank & Jeanne Moore Family Foundation or account #1257180 in the memo field or as an attached note. Mail to: Fidelity Charitable, PO Box 770001, Cincinnati, OH 45277-0053.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.