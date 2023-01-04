On Dec. 20, 2022, at the age of 66, Frank moved to his Eternal Home in Heaven after a brave fight with cancer.
Frank was on born July 2, 1956 in Roseburg, Oregon. He lived most of his life in Roseburg, growing up in Melrose and attending Roseburg schools until joining the Marines in 1974. Frank was stationed in San Diego, California, Fort Benning, Georgia, Washington D.C. and his final duty station at Camp LeJuene until 1977.
He was a very quiet, intelligent man with a quick sense of humor. Every once in a while, he would surprise us with a story of some place that he had visited that we had no idea he had ever been there. His caring heart was always willing to help anyone that needed assistance.
Frank volunteered at the Roseburg VA Hospital and received an award in recognition for the 1611 hours and 11 years he served. He enjoyed playing card games and Yahtzee and would almost always be the winner. Frank was amazing at solving the puzzles on Wheel of Fortune and we suggested that he should go on the show.
He was reunited with his mom and dad, Jessie and Mervin (Whitey) Dage. He greatly missed his mom and dad whom he lived with most of his life and helped them until their passing.
Frank loved his family, his nephews, niece, and church family. He is survived by his brother Richard (Doreen) Dage, sister, Gerrie (Mike) King and sister Karan (Richard) Reed whom he had been living with. He leaves behind his special Aunt Midge Brundige, nephews Ken Reed, Lowell Reed, Cale King, Jess King, Ian King and his only niece Sage King and many cousins who all loved him dearly.
The family would like to thank all the staff at the Roseburg VA Medical Center for the care they have provided Frank with through the years. The caring and compassion that was shown to him will always be remembered and appreciated. Also, a special thank you to the Portland VA Hospital staff who showed him dignity and provided care during his final battle with cancer.
A private burial will take place at the Roseburg VA National Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to the Roseburg Rescue Mission or the Roseburg Community Cancer Center.
Taylor's Family Mortuary is in charge of funeral arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.