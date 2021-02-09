Born 1944 in Newark, NJ, Frank passed into Eternal Life February 5, 2021.
Frank was the beloved husband and best friend of Judy Howard Niciewski; treasured father of Felicia Niciewski Jarvis; dear father-in-law of Troy Jarvis; most beloved brother of Patricia Reppin; brother of Barbara Atkins; stepfather of Steven Heath and Shelly Vierra; cherished “Grumps” of Meghan and Miranda Vierra, Sydney, Riley and Karl Heath; and great-grandfather of four. He was preceded in death by his mother, Felecia Amelia and his father, Frank Niciewski, and brother-in-law Herb Reppin.
Frank grew up in New Jersey and joined the Navy in 1964. He served on the aircraft carrier USS Kearsarge as an aircraft mechanic during the Vietnam War and received the following awards: National Defense Medal, The Bronze Star and the Republic of Viet Nam Campaign Medal. After discharge, he lived in San Diego for twenty years and then moved to Oregon where he met his wife, Judy.
Frank was a devoted and loving husband and father. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. He also loved gardening, playing cribbage and crossword puzzles.
His life will be celebrated at a private farewell gathering on February 20, 2021. Donations in his memory and in honor of his furry best friends, Petey and Willy, can be made to Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center, 450 Old Del Rio Rd., Roseburg OR 97471.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.