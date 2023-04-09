Frank L Brown

Frank Lamar Brown was born on Dec. 6, 1929, in Del Rio, Texas, to Frank L. and Beatrice B. Brown. He died peacefully on April 1, 2023, with family by his side after sustaining injuries in a fall a few days earlier.
He graduated from Del Rio High School in 1947 and Texas A&M University in 1951, with a degree in Agricultural Economics. He loved being out in nature and his own gardens grew larger every year. Aggie jokes and an intense rivalry with the University of Texas was an ongoing theme he enjoyed with his younger brother, Jack (Snookie), their children and many cousins in Texas.
He proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1953 to 1955 and was stationed in Topeka, Kansas, as Military Police. He continued to serve in the Reserves after moving to Portland.
He married Alayne Hodge on July 8, 1953, in Neskowin, Oregon. They were a few months shy of their 70th wedding anniversary. He had two children, Dwayne L Brown (Vicky) and Macie Ann Mackey, four grandchildren, Peter, Elizabeth, Jean, Sue and four great-grandchildren, Gavin, Ian, Levi and Emmett.
Frank worked for Crown Zellerbach, Flexible Packaging Division in Portland, retiring as sales manager in 1985. Most of their retirement years were spent in Florence, Oregon. He was an ordained Elder in the Presbyterian Church, a Mason, Shriner and a member of the Elks.
In retirement, Frank and Alayne traveled in their various motor homes, often heading to Texas to visit with friends and family, taking different routes each time to explore more of the country.
Frank loved being a Dad and a Granddaddy, he was always available to supply supportive words of wisdom in life’s challenges. He was a man of great integrity whose word was gold. His quiet strength and delightful sense of humor were treasured. He was a true Texas gentleman.
Gifts in his memory may be sent to the First Presbyterian Church of Roseburg, Oregon.
A gathering of family and friends is being planned for July 8, 2023.
