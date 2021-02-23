Frank Lee Kinney passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021 at the age of 64. Frank was born at the United States Army Garrison, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Stuttgart, Germany on April 11, 1956 to William and Hedwig Kinney. The family moved to Augusta, GA, where Frank spent most of his childhood. After graduating high school, Frank went on to join the United States Air Force. After leaving the Airforce, Frank attended the College of Albemarle and graduated with a degree in Drafting and Engineering Design Technology. He went onto work for Bayliner, which brought him and his family to Roseburg Oregon in 1994. Franks greatest passion was riding his Harley. He would say that when he rode, he had no worries.
Frank is preceded in death by his father and step-mother William and Ruby Kinney. He is survived by his two daughters, Madison Kinney and Carrington Kinney.
Ride on Frank.
Per his request, Frank is being cremated. His ashes will be spread at one of his favorite places, Sturgis, South Dakota.
