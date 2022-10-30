Franklin Inan Buell went to be with Jesus on Oct. 24, 2022, from COVID-19 pneumonia. He was born in June 1934 to Leroy and Mary Hazel Buell. He was proceeded in death by his parents, four brothers and two sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Beverly, five daughters Linda (Mark), Susan (Jim), Lorrie (Jay), Frankie (Scott) and Julie (Robert), grandchildren Blaise (Angela), Gabe and Haylie, Chelsea, Hayley and Ian, Tanner (Savannah), Tess, Kris, Nick (Makaela), Alycia and one sister, Martha Buell Sabala.
Frank grew up in Lookingglass, Oregon. He helped the family on their various farming ventures around the valley.
In 1949, Frank moved to Roseburg to work for P & B Towing, owned by his brother Lyle. Frank, at 15, drove ambulance. At this time, he met Beverly Wangerin, also 15. She was working at the Coffee Cup as a waitress for her mom. Frank hauled the garbage off for the Coffee Cup. They married four years later in 1953. In 1954, they started their family. They had five daughters between 1954 to 1969.
In 1954, the I-5 construction began. Frank worked clearing land for the interstate that would go through Roseburg and ran from the Mexico/California border to Canada.
In 1957, he started his career with Roseburg Lumber Co. He drove log truck #15 until 1969, when he became log truck supervisor for RLC, managing a large fleet of trucks located on Diamond Lake Boulevard. Those were the years of tremendous growth in the timber industry. Frank was also involved in construction and maintenance of forest roads. He also fought fire when needed. His memory of the road systems was legend. He could recall a road anywhere he had worked or driven. It was not unusual for him to make a map in dust on the hood of a log truck. Frank spoke his mind on many things and made sure he made solid decisions. He was early on the job and if you were not, he let you know.
In 1997, he made the decision to retire. It was time to see this great country so he and Beverly took to the road. They drove all over, east, south, north and then back to Oregon.
Frank was raised on a farm and he loved farming up to the end. He managed sheep, goats and, over the years, cattle and horses.
He loved family gatherings. Father’s Day meant lamb and chicken barbecues and all would meet for fun, food and great conversation. Christmas time was particularly a beloved time together. Gifts, food and thankful prayers were shared by all.
Frank loved a great hunting trip with his family in Eastern Oregon; the tradition lasted for 40 years. He also loved fishing; it was one of his favorite past times. He used the same pole all his life.
Frank loved his kids and grandkids, spending time rooting at their games was a favorite for both Frank and Bev. He supported them in 4-H, FFA, basketball, football, baseball, wrestling, cross country and track. He also had a passion for family reunions with his brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. There was always a great card game of Push going on at one of the tables. The kids all loved playing cards with grandpa and Uncle Frank.
Frank was a great volunteer to the community of Lookingglass. The Lookingglass Cemetery was very important to him. He made sure that cleanup day was set up in preparation for Memorial Day. He made sure flags were on graves of men who served in foreign wars. Also, he had served as a 4-H leader.
In the 70s and 80s, he was very involved with the UCC truck driver training program, where many graduates went on to have long careers in the trucking industry.
He was a very tender, supporting man who loved life. He was interested in many things in this ole world. He will be missed by all.
Plans for memorial will be in 2023.
