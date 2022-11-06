Fred passed away peacefully on Sept. 30, 2022. He was born in Sacramento, California, on April 11, 1939, and moved with his family to Douglas County, Oregon, when he was young. He grew up in the Drain/Oakland area and graduated from Oakland High School, class of 1957.
He married his high school sweetheart Glenna Leonard in 1959. Together they raised two boys, Brad and Dale. During their early years in Oakland, Fred spearheaded getting the Lions Club and Little League baseball started, and was in charge of getting lights installed on the Oakland High School football field.
Fred worked at Martin Box Mill in Oakland until they closed in 1968. He then landed a job with Boise Cascade in La Grande, Oregon, in 1969 where he stayed until retirement in 1998. Fred and Glenna moved back to Oakland in 2015. Fred loved fishing, hunting, the great outdoors, spending time with family and friends and loved ice cream. He was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife Glenna, sons Brad and Dale and Dale's wife Jill, Brad's daughter Karra and husband Robert and their two sons, Dylan and Dreyson, Dale's son Keith and Keith's son Jason, and Dale's daughter Bethany, her husband Ian and their two children, Kenan and Lila, Jill's four children, Reece, Aftyn, Devyn and Kaden and their families. Fred's brother Jerry Wolford and his wife Rhonda, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Alex and Pearl, and siblings Bill, Dora, Dorothy and Jim.
A memorial celebration is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Umpqua Community Center in Umpqua at 11 a.m.
