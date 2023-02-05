Gail Pickrell Scott Francke was born in Fort Bragg, California, on Oct. 12, 1938. She passed away on Jan. 14, 2023 in Roseburg, Oregon. She grew up in Santa Rosa, California, and graduated from Santa Rosa High School in 1956. She enjoyed being in a sorority, bowling, square dancing, selling copperware, coaching her daughter's softball team, being a proud baseball mom to her sons and also taking cruises and mini vacations.
Gail found a great companion and kindred spirit in Donald Francke; they were married for 13 wonderful years. They moved to the Roseburg area in 2009 and she enjoyed making their home a treasure. Gail was Don's solid post in all things. She was devoted to her Christian faith and loved the Lord in all she did.
Gail is survived by her husband, Donald, as well as by daughter, Pam Whitehead (Ron), granddaughters Tara Maples (Nick) and Traci Hoke, great-granddaughters Ashley and Sierra Maples and great-grandson Christopher Hoke. She also leaves a son Donald (Diane) and grandsons Phillip (Hillary) and Ethan (Marla), as well as her son Derek (Tammy), grandson Derek (DJ) (Stephanie) and great-grandson Greyson with another great-grandson due in February and grandsons Marcus and Morgen. Gail was excited to know that she was going to have a great-granddaughter Anora in March. She was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Hilda Pickrell, sister Glenise Mallory and brothers Gary and Gene Pickrell.
She loved the scripture in Ephesians 5:2 and walk in the way of love, just as Christ loved us and gave himself up for us as a fragrant offering and sacrifice to God.
There will be no formal services, but the family wants you to share memories that you have of her knowing she is in the arms of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Amen.
Cremation rites have been held. Arrangements under the care of Umpqua Valley Funeral Directors, 541-537-9300.
