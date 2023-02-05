Gail Pickrell Scott Francke

Gail Pickrell Scott Francke was born in Fort Bragg, California, on Oct. 12, 1938. She passed away on Jan. 14, 2023 in Roseburg, Oregon. She grew up in Santa Rosa, California, and graduated from Santa Rosa High School in 1956. She enjoyed being in a sorority, bowling, square dancing, selling copperware, coaching her daughter's softball team, being a proud baseball mom to her sons and also taking cruises and mini vacations.

