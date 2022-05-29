Garry Allen Roy passed away suddenly on May 13, 2022, in Riddle, Oregon. Leaving behind wife, April Roy, Daughter, Martha “Molly” Lorraine (and husband Robert of Riddle), son Michael Scott (and wife Alicia of Newberg), three wonderful granddaughters, Paige, Addison, and Arietta, also a plethora of extended family and close friends.
He was born on Oct 12, 1958, in Othello, Washington, to Gersham and Lorraine Roy, joining his elder brother Donald, followed by younger sister, Maria, a few years later. The Roy family migrated to the Tiller area and eventually settled in Myrtle Creek, Oregon. He spent the rest of his childhood developing his love of the outdoors, his family, sports (especially football), and his ability to always find the positive.
Over the decades Garry wore many hats; father, middle child, brother, uncle, papa, brother-in-law extraordinaire, and friend. As well as night train, coach, Army engineer (atomic division), truck driver, church leader, camp cook, and many more. His most important role was always that of husband to the love of his life; April Kay Reller. They were married in 1981 at the Chapel of the Bells in Reno, Nevada, and embarked on their adventure together that took them from Texas to Italy and many places in between. In 1984, while stationed in Italy, Garry first became a father with the birth of his daughter Molly. They returned to their beloved Oregon in 1986; Mike completed the family unit in 1988. He was Garry’s undeniable mini-me and always thought he was the favorite child. He led the family on many adventures, where they left every campsite better than they found it, left no agate uncollected, no river without feet in it, no desert unexplored, and were always making memories.
Garry’s primary focus was always on his family, including his beloved granddaughters Paige, Addie, and Ari, and making sure they were his priority. He made "making memories" a family anthem that is still recited practically daily, all the while being an integral part of his community and church. He touched so many lives as a driver, as a coach, and in his volunteering. His jovial demeanor, conversational abilities, and unending compassion will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He joins his mother, father, brother, sister, and many other cherished family and friends in the Lord's loving embrace.
