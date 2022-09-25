Gary Coelyn passed away suddenly on Aug. 28, 2022. He was working in his yard with his canine companion, Woody, by his side.
Gary was born in Orinda, California, on Feb. 7, 1938. Gary and his family moved to Myrtle Creek, Oregon, in 1946. Gary began working from a young age washing dishes at Ford’s Restaurant where his mother worked. When Gary was 16, he began working at Fir Manufacturing in Myrtle Creek, cleaning the machinery. He later worked at G & G Trucking maintaining the trucks and when he graduated high school, he got his first job as a log truck driver.
Gary wrote a story of his life from 1946 to 2014 and it is clear that he loved driving log trucks. His stories of his adventures driving are detailed with the makes and models of trucks, his break downs and overnights in strange and interesting places, as well as all the interesting people he met along the way. He talks of all his mentors including his first, “Fearless” Fred Young.
Gary married Sharon Charton in 1958, and four years later they moved to Vancouver, Washington, to open a Farmers Insurance Agency. While this kind of work was different than logging, he continued in the business for 10 years before he returned to Oregon to get back to logging, which was what he loved most. This time he bought his own truck and started hauling logs for himself.
He and his family, which included two daughters by this time, built a home together in Roseburg in 1973, and that home is where Gary remained until his death. In 1980, Gary was president of the Douglas Log Truckers Association. Gary was also active in the Douglas Timber Operators Association.
In 1991, Gary and his wife Sharon started the All-Native Hardwoods business on Del Rio Road in Roseburg. That business sold premier hardwood lumber. Gary’s gift was seeing a standing tree and turning it from standing to hardwood boards and pieces that could be used to create beautiful finished products. Gary built furniture, too. His creations are all over Douglas County and of heirloom quality.
Gary’s cared for his wife, Sharon, as she suffered a terminal illness until her death in 2002. That same year, Gary suffered a heart attack and, in his words, “semi-retired.” He remarried to Sharlene Wright and they had many happy times together before she was struck with a progressive disease that took her life in 2020. Again, Gary cared for his wife until her death. At some point while he was married to Sharlene, Woody came into his life. Gary loved Woody and took him everywhere. Woody was with Gary when he passed.
Gary leaves in mourning the following: two daughters with Sharon, Adonna Roelke, who is married to Bob Roelke, and Pamela Long, who is married to Scott Long; Gary’s grandchildren Brent Long and Chelsea Corning, who is married to Brent Corning; Sharlene’s children from another marriage, Dennis Hebard, James Hunt, Lola Utley and Patricia Dailey; Art LeVasseur, Gary’s brother, and a whole host of friends from his logging days, neighbors and friends.
A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at the Wilbur United Methodist Church on North Bank Road in Wilbur. Please bring stories of Gary to share with others and enjoy lunch with all who loved him. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please donate to the Saving Grace Adoption Center
