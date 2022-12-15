Gary “Gene” Moore Jr., age 67, took his trip to heaven with the angels on Nov. 22, 2022. He was surrounded by many loving family members during his struggle and when the time came to leave his earthly body.
Gene was born on Aug. 6, 1955, in Roseburg. Oregon, to parents, Gary and Nancy Moore. He met the love of his life Debra (White) Moore at Winston Junior High at age 14, and they finally married on his 22nd birthday on Aug. 6, 1977.
They celebrated 45 happy years of marriage and had two great children. Gene lived in the Winston area most of his life, attended Douglas High School class of ‘74, and was a logger for over 40 years. He loved working in the woods where he developed many unique logging techniques and made many friends. He was known as “Boss” and “Big Guy” by many of his fellow workers and could carry the world on his back. He enjoyed saying “good morning” to the early sunrises. It broke his heart when the ways of logging changed so much. He then expanded his horizons and took a job in Nevada driving a huge haul truck in an open pit gold mine for 8 years. While in Nevada he missed his family dearly and traveled back home many miles twice a month to be with them. With a heart of gold and a sense of humor with no end, his jokes and antics will always be remembered by his family and friends. He was a teacher and a storyteller to his children and grandchildren.
Gene is survived by his wife Debra “Debbie” Moore, son Dustin (Kristina) Moore, daughter Courtney (Carlos) Bernardino, grandchildren Mia Moore, Melina Bernardino, Emylie Moore, Lucas Bernardino, mother Nancy Moore, sister Christina Spellman, sister-in-law Vickie (Wayne) Braxling, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father Gary Moore, brother Allen Moore, and in-laws Lindsey and Virgie White.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m. at the Winston VFW Hall. Food and drinks will be served and all are encouraged to attend and share their stories of this wonderful man.
