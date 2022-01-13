Gary Norman Kennerly was born March 7, 1941, in Klamath Falls, Oregon, to parents Ellen (Hugo) and Earl Kennerly. He passed away at home on Jan. 3, 2022, with his wife Glenda and sons Gregg and Guy by his side. Gary and his folks moved to Roseburg, Oregon, when he was two years old. Gary is a graduate of Roseburg High school, class of 1959.
Gary married Glenda Rice in 1964 and they had two sons, Gregg and Guy.
Gary was a worker! While in high school, he helped to work his father’s service station, the Dillard Texaco and even returned from college to run the station when his father became ill and passed away in 1963. He worked on the Rice (now Kennerly) ranch. He became the postmaster at the Dillard Post Office in 1967 and worked there for 25 years till he retired in 1992.
Gary loved his kids, grandkids, friends, the ranch, animals, music, going to the coast, Pepsi, chocolate chip cookies and Oreos, spending time at either Tenmile Lake or Diamond Lake, and hard work! He and Glenda shared a love of horses, which is what initially brought them together. He had a close circle of friends, many of whom he had known since grade school.
Gary believed in giving back to his community and over the years he served in many local associations including National League of Postmasters, Douglas County Postmasters, Winston-Dillard Melon Festival, Kiwanis Club, Boy Scouts of America, W-D School Dist. and Budget Committee to name a few. He believed in kids’ programs and over the years he helped to raise money to support kids wrestling and basketball programs, past seasons running chains at the DHS football games, as well as working the Douglas County Ram sale and the Lamb Show every year. He was active in the Oregon Sheep Growers Association as well as the Oregon Cattleman’s Association.
Gary is survived by his wife, Glenda; sons Gregg (wife Mai) and Guy (Kim Hanlin); grandkids Blake (Courtney Powers), Brooke DeSantiago (husband Isaac), Abner, Adela, and great grandson Layne; his sister JoAnne Paulson; nephews Alan Paulson and Eric Paulson; Wade Young who held a special place in his heart; and those he called “his girls”, Yvonne Stoffel-Buis, Teri Sjogren and Amie Hunter.
Special thanks to the Walker family, Lacy his hospice nurse, Vicky Flury for her care-giving efforts assisting Glenda with his care, and the Fromdahls. Our sincerest thanks as their help allowed us to care for him at home, which was where he wanted to be, in his final months.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at the Winston Community Center at 2:00 p.m. In honor of Gary’s sweet tooth, desserts will be served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.