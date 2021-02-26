Gary L. Wagner passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 82 on February 14, 2021, after battling Alzheimer’s disease, with his wife and sister-in-law by his side.
Gary was born on January 11, 1939 in Bend, OR, the eldest of two children born to Florence and Samuel Wagner.
He moved to Glide at age eight, where he grew up and graduated from Glide High School, class of 1957.
Gary joined the service in 1957 and served four years in the helicopter-anti-submarine squadron division in the United States Navy.
Gary married his high school sweetheart, Bernis in 1959. They had three children: Lisa, Sam and Aaron. He was so very proud of each one of them.
Gary learned how to fly and got his pilot license in Santa Rosa, CA. He loved taking his daughter flying on short trips over Roseburg. He would fly friends to Lake Tahoe for snow skiing and others to Canada for fishing trips. He owned two single engine Cessna 182’s. His dream was to fly again!
Gary enjoyed taking both his sons fishing, hunting and watching the Docs play baseball.
Gary played basketball, baseball and six-man football, in which they took State Championship. He was on the America Legion Baseball team and later served on the committee.
Gary and Bernis started the Roseburg Chapter-Rocky Mt. Elk Foundation and were Life Members. In his younger years, he hunted the Salmon River drainage area for Elk with his brother Gene, friends Charlie Bass and Aaron Jones (owner of Seneca Jones Timber).
For many years Gary worked building spec homes as the owner of Wagner Construction. He later started to work for Bruce Standley Construction as a Heavy Equipment Operator where he built logging roads. He retired from there to spend more time at home where he enjoyed working in his flower garden.
He met his soulmate, Toni in early 90’s, whom he later married. He enjoyed golfing at the country club, camping, time with family and friends, going to the Beaver football games, as well as relaxing on their porch with his dogs.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Florence and Samuel Wagner and his son-in-law, Steve Wescott.
Gary is survived by his wife of 25 years, Toni Rose (Floyd); his children, Lisa Kay Wescott, Sam Wagner (Sue) both of Roseburg, Aaron Wagner (Selena) of Boise, ID; brother, Gene Wagner (Linda) of Ft. Collins, CO; mother of his children, Bernis Wagner-Fenn (Leo) Roseburg; grandchildren, Madison Wagner, Chase Christoferson both of Roseburg, and Jessica King of Salem, OR; sister-in-law and caregiver, Brenda Bryant; brother- in-law, Terry Floyd of Roseburg and many nieces and nephews.
Gary had so many special friends, he treasured all of them. He is missed greatly by his four-legged friends, Raisin and Whiskey.
I want to thank our caregivers and Amedisys Hospice for all their help in caring for my husband and best friend.
Spread your wings and fly! We all love you very much.
Funeral arrangements are through Taylor’s Family Mortuary.
A service will be held Friday, March 19, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Roseburg National VA Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.