Gary Leif was born on November 27, 1956 in Seattle, Washington, to Dorothy Ianicello and Orville Lervold. Having been raised in Douglas County, he attended Rose Elementary School, Fremont Junior High, Roseburg High School and Umpqua Community College. Gary also attended Brooks Institute in Santa Barbara, California, and University of California in Santa Barbara.
Gary became involved in public service to serve the people of Douglas County 38 years ago. He dedicated his time to bringing people together to protect our history and to build a future for our children and grandchildren. He served on many boards to make Douglas County a wonderful place to live and to raise a family. Gary was elected as the 105th County Commissioner and was honored to be elected as State Representative for House District 2. He is known as a bridge-builder, bringing diverse groups together for common goals. Among his past and present committees were Business & Labor, Wetlands, Tiny Homes, Fire Caucus, Higher Education K-20, Workforce Development, Way & Means Transportation & Workforce Development, and Ways & Means Public Safety.
Gary has served on over 50 boards, and served as president and vice president on many of those. Governor appointed Oregon Coast Port Commission Study, and he was honored as: First Citizen of Winston; President of Douglas County Chamber of Commerce; Chairman of Roseburg Downtown Development Board; Umpqua Training and Employment Chairman; Vice President Roseburg Town Center; President of Save the Riders Dunes; Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Chairman; UCAN Board of Directors; received the McLellan Humanitarian Awar and was Liaison Commissioner for Saving Grace, as well as President of Downtown Roseburg Association, just to name a few. His great pleasure as State Representative was helping people during difficult times in their lives, where he was able to step in and help.
His greatest joy in life was spending time with his wife, Carol, and their family.
Gary and Carol spent their family time with their daughters, son, and grandchildren at the Oregon coast, riding four-wheelers, camping, crabbing, beach-combing and exploring God’s country. Waterfall hikes were among his favorite activities that were enjoyed with the grandchildren, as well as sleepovers, craft nights, treasure hunts, bike riding, tennis, Sock Hop dances, pool parties, birthday parties and boat rides.
Gary is survived by his beloved wife of 20 years, Carol Leif; daughters, Tanya Haire, and Rebekah Sanderson; son, Garison Leif; grandson, Aaron Hickenbottom; granddaughters, Jaiden Haire, Courtnie Sanderson, Samantha Sanderson, Brittanie Sanderson, and Adleigh Sanderson, all of Roseburg; and two great-grandchildren, Audrie Phillips and Westyn Sanderson, both also of Roseburg.
A Celebration of Life was held at Roseburg Christian Fellowship at 1376 NE Walnut St., Roseburg, Oregon, on August 21 at 2 P.M. Donations may be made to CASA of Douglas County in Gary’s honor.
Gary’s passing has left a hole in the heart of Douglas County; he will be missed by so many.
The family takes great comfort knowing he is in Heaven with our Lord.
