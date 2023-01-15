Gary Fash, age 63, of Sutherlin, sailed on his final journey on Dec. 16, 2022. He was blessed to be in the good care of the Roseburg VA hospice during his passing from cancer. Thanks to all the extended family who cared for him during this time.
Gary was very proud of his military service and often talked about shipboard life and the places he traveled in the U.S. Navy. He loved to travel, he inherited a gypsy soul from his mother, Frances. He took care of family as they aged, both grandmothers, mother, stepfather, aging aunts and cousins, he always stepped up. He had a keen and sometimes dry sense of humor, including a tattoo of a man mowing his hair line with a push mower as chemo took his hair. He was always helpful, and he had many friends for whom he was grateful.
Gary graduated from Dodge City High School, Dodge City, Kansas, and St. Mary’s College, Dodge City, Kansas, earned a second degree from Carrol College, Helena, Montana. He joined the Navy and served aboard the USS LaSalle, returning to his early childhood home of Oregon after serving.
Gary, a confirmed bachelor, is survived by brothers Robert Rowlan and Daniel Rowlan of Montana, and sisters LeAnna Stuthman, of Nebraska, and Chris Gorecki, of Oregon. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, aunts, uncles, cousins and siblings.
Gary lived a quiet life of service. He was humorous, he was kind and he was generous. Please honor him at a graveside service and military honors at Oak Hills Cemetery, Oakland, Oregon, Jan. 20, at 1 p.m. There will be an informal gathering to follow at Apple Peddler in Sutherlin.
