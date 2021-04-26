On Saturday, April 24, 2021, Gary Richards Lowe, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 91. Gary was born on August 14, 1929 in Franklin, Idaho, to Ramona Chaste Richards Lowe and Acel Lavon Lowe. He was proud of his Mormon Pioneer heritage and was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Gary accomplished much coming from humble beginnings. He was an all-state football player and graduated from Pocatello High School. He graduated from Idaho State College in 1955 with a teaching degree. In 1968, he received his Master’s Degree in Education from the University of Southern California (USC). His teaching and education career included stints in Idaho, Nevada, California, Western Samoa, and finished with him serving as Assistant Superintendent of Schools in Roseburg, Oregon.
His dedicated Church service included numerous responsibilities over many years; these included serving as Bishop (congregational leader) in Ely, NV and in Roseburg, OR, and as Stake President (ecclesiastical leader) in the Coos Bay, OR Stake and the Roseburg, OR Stake. After his retirement, he served preaching and service missions in Ghana, Africa; South Korea; Fiji and other islands throughout the South Pacific; and in Vancouver, Washington.
Gary’s true love and joy in life was his family. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ruth Turpin Lowe, and by four of his siblings, Jay Richards Lowe, James Lamont Lowe, Acel Lowe Jr., and Mona Rae Lowe. He is survived by two sisters, Charlene Adams and Leanne Semenza, and by his four children, Gary Brett Lowe, Lynice May, Karen Wagner, and Marlene Turner. He and Ruth had four children, 18 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service in his honor will be held Saturday morning, May 1, 2021 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Hazel Dell Chapel located at 2223 NW 99th Street in Vancouver, WA 98685.g
Gary will be interred beside his beloved wife in Thomas, Idaho.
