Gary Wayne Gray of Roseburg, Oregon, entered fully into the presence of the Lord on Feb. 13, 2023, at the age of 75. He graduated from Roseburg High School, earned a bachelor’s degree from Southern Oregon College and a Master’s degree from the University of Oregon. He knew from an early age that he wanted to have a career in teaching and add to the lives of children.
Gary met the love of his life, Brenda Solnicka, while attending college and they were married in 1968. The Army then called him and he served for three years in Virginia before coming back to Roseburg to begin his teaching career at Rose Elementary School. He loved his students and considered it a joy to go to school each day. A highlight of each year was taking his students on a field trip to the Oregon Coast to explore tide pools.
He had a heart for serving others whether it be Meals on Wheels, teacher liaison with Wildlife Safari, running the chains at the RHS football games or serving at his church. Gary was famous for making dinner rolls for his family and friends. He had his own special recipe and loved to share them with others.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Gray; his children, Jennifer Gray, Michael and Angelique Gray; grandsons Michael, Matthew and Noah Gray; sister, Charlotte Munson; brother, David Gray; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Wilda Gray.
A celebration of life is scheduled for March 11, at 11 a.m., and will be held at Redeemer’s Fellowship, 3031 West Harvard. All are invited to attend and share stories and fond memories.
