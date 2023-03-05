Gary Wayne Gray of Roseburg, Oregon, entered fully into the presence of the Lord on Feb. 13, 2023, at the age of 75. He graduated from Roseburg High School, earned a bachelor’s degree from Southern Oregon College and a Master’s degree from the University of Oregon. He knew from an early age that he wanted to have a career in teaching and add to the lives of children.

