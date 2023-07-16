Gayle Moffitt passed away on May 25, 2023, in Roseburg, Oregon, at the age of 93.
She is survived by her children, Patricia, Rebecca (Michael), Michael (Kristianna), and daughter-in-law Terri (Reg); grandchildren Jennifer, Melissa, Krista (Matt), Sarah (Jeremy), Matthew, Christopher (Stephany), Kyle (Jenn), Emily (Chad), great-grandchildren Haley (Eli), Lucas, James, Connor, Nolan, Gavin, Rylee, and Annabelle as well as two great-great-grandchildren Theo and Luna.
Gayle was born Arlene Gayle Parr on Aug. 23, 1929, in Pretty Rock, North Dakota, to Russell and Pearl Parr. The family of seven moved to Roseburg in 1936, joining their two eldest daughters, who had already made the move west.
On May 21, 1948, Gayle married the love of her life, Bill Moffitt. She recalled spotting him for the first time at 14 years old, he was drinking a soda pop as he got off the bus in downtown Roseburg. They were married until Bill’s death on Dec. 5, 2022. They were married for over 74 years!
Bill and Gayle loved hosting family and friends for holidays and gatherings, everyone was always welcome. Gayle would always say, “The more the merrier!” She made each event special whether it was her specially shaped pancakes and cakes, or her individual treats of goop-a-roopie mix, everyone in her presence felt special and loved.
Gayle was a fine seamstress, making clothing and costumes for her children and grandchildren, a skill she learned from her mama, Pearl. She loved to play the organ and harpsichord, making songs for each of her grandchildren.
She and Bill enjoyed exploring the Oregon coast on numerous camping trips with family and friends. On Sundays, the couple would meet their high school friends for brunch, a tradition they kept for 40 years!
Bill and Gayle built a small house on his grandparents’ property, Sinclair Ranch, on Garden Valley. While living there, they welcomed their three children who were able to walk up the hill to visit great-grandparents, who still resided on the family farm.
In 1958, the family moved to the Seattle area for Bill’s work. They settled in Mountlake Terrace, Washington, until their children graduated high school. However, Roseburg was always home to them and they made their way back to the area in 1977.
Bill and Gayle eventually ended up living at Sinclair Ranch, the home built by Bill’s Scottish grandfather in 1908. They lived there happily for many years. The home is still standing and Bill and Gayle’s grandson, Christopher Sherlock, now lives in the homestead with his family making him the fifth generation to live in the house.
Gayle was known as a firm believer in putting her family first. If anyone in the family needed help, she was right there. She was always cheering on family members, giving a shoulder to cry on and lending a hand wherever needed. There was no one more loyal, generous and “on your side” than Gayle.
She leaves a long legacy of family and friends who love and miss her dearly.
Gayle was preceded in death by her husband Bill, parents Russell and Pearl Parr, and siblings: Zada, Zelma, Roscoe, Carol, Ronald and Gene and son-in-law, Dean Moe.
A special thank you to the staff at Oak Park for their care and kindness to Bill and Gayle.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation or the Alzheimer’s Association.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Eden Cemetery in Melrose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.