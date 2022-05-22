Gene D. Parrish passed away in Eugene, Oregon, on May 15, 2022, at 81 years old. Gene was the son of Phillip and Iva Parrish (Gilbert) and grew up in Coquille, Oregon. Gene was born in Heber Springs, Arkansas, and came to Oregon when he was five years old on the train with his family. Gene was a 4.0 student and yell king at Coquille High School. He graduated and went on to attend college at SOC taking the highest-level mathematics courses in calculus and computing and continued receiving a 4.0 in all his courses. He was into his second year at college when he met Betty Roth, also of Coquille, at the Coos County Fair in 1960. They married March 18, 1961, and were married for 61 years.
Gene was an avid sportsman and was always hunting or fishing during his time off. His favorite place was drifting and casting a line along the many rivers of Oregon. Throughout his life he kept his entire family and friends supplied with fish, especially his favorites, steelhead and salmon. Gene was frequently featured in newspapers with his record fish. When Gene wasn't fishing, he was still outdoors camping, photographing or traveling across Oregon.
Gene worked for US Bank and was the district loan manager. He approved many corporate loans such as Chinook Winds Casino and McDonalds, along with other businesses and people in the community. Using his knowledge and skills, he helped people throughout his lifetime and was well known and loved by each community he lived and worked in. During the 70s, Gene received a letter from J. Edgar Hoover of the FBI for helping to apprehend two criminals who were dealing in bad bonds through various banks. Gene retired after 42 years in banking.
Gene was so gifted in mathematics that he was asked to teach financial courses at a couple of colleges including OIT. He was heavily involved in his community and was a member of the Jaycee's, Rotary and Lions Club. He also volunteered for the veteran's administration and helped veterans who were going through medical issues. Gene leaves the legacy of a life well lived, filled with fun and adventures. His family and friends will deeply miss his company and many gifts.
He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Parrish, parents Phillip and Ida Parrish (Gilbert) and grandson, Cody Parrish. He is survived by his daughter, Angela Parrish of Coquille, Oregon, son, Michael Parrish of Clatskanie, Oregon, daughter-in-law, Katherine (Parrish) Bode of Warrenton, Oregon, son, Daniel Parrish of Coquille, Oregon, daughter, Karen and husband George Daskalakis of Forest Grove, Oregon, along with his brothers, Loyd Parrish, Gary Parrish and a sister, Phyllis Carlock, of Myrtle Point, Oregon. He is also survived by grandchildren; Alex Crockett of Toledo, Oregon, Ashton Crockett of Coquille, Oregon, Christopher Parrish of Bend, Oregon, Haley Doney of Warrenton, Oregon, Camilla Moran of Fort Mitchell, Alabama, Sarah Daskalakis of Portland, Oregon, Nikolas Daskalakis of Boston, Massachusetts, Ariana Bender of Rock Creek, Oregon, Jacob Daskalakis of Forest Grove, Oregon, and 11 great-grandchildren, soon to be 13.
A private ceremony is planned at a later time.
