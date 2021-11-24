After a long life well-lived, Gene Edward Arthur, age 97, passed away on Nov. 18, 2021. He was a resident of Callahan Court in Roseburg for the last 18 months. Gene was born in Roseburg, Oregon, to parents Loren and Lucy Arthur. He was the oldest of four boys, growing up with half-brothers Darrel, Archie, and Dale Myers.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann McGinley Arthur; his parents; and three half-brothers. He is survived by his only child, daughter Jeanette, and her husband George Day of Camas Valley; grandson Justin Day and wife France, and four great-grandsons, Caleb, Sammy, Grayson and Cooper, all of Virginia. He is also survived by his bonus son, Michael Lengele and wife Allison, and their children, Amber and Rick.
Gene attended Roseburg schools and worked for the Forest Service and Civilian Conservation Corps, then enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served his country during World War II, stationed in France and Germany, and was a proud veteran. After returning from his enlistment, he met Mary Ann McGinley in Roseburg and they married on April 23, 1949. He started a long career as a millworker, beginning at the old E.K. Woods mill, then moving to Sun Studs, then to the sawmill at Roseburg Lumber where he retired as a stacker operator. Although Gene worked for many years in the timber industry, his heart was always on the farm. Whether tending his cattle or putting up hay to feed them through the winters, he happily spent his retirement years doing what he loved. Before he started farming, he developed a fascination for rockhounding and enjoyed cutting and polishing rocks that George and Jeanette hauled home to him. That was as close as he ever came to having a hobby. Farming was his hobby! He was a regular morning customer at The Camas Mountain Chalet, where he enjoyed Leo’s biscuits and gravy and the camaraderie of “the old guy’s club”. He frequently returned for lunch or dinner. He was well-loved in the community. Many high school boys in Camas Valley worked for Gene during hay season and have fond memories of that first job.
No services will be held at this time, but a celebration of life will be announced in the spring.
