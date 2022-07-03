Gene Goodson Jul 3, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 +1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save age 68, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Jan. 9, 2022. Military Honors will be held Friday, July 8, 2022, at 1 p.m., at the Roseburg National Cemetery. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Early morning blaze guts Del Taco restaurant in Roseburg Death Notices for June 28, 2022 Tesla plans to open massive Supercharger Station in Sutherlin Death Notices for June 29, 2022 CDC recommends return of masks in eight Oregon counties, including Douglas TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News What's Up Gail Connoghton Blake Gene Goodson Sunny Sky Boys set to shine brightly Roseburg Airport gets a $200k lift
