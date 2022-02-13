Gene Harvey Landolt, 72, passed away peacefully at home in Winston, Oregon, surrounded by family, on Feb. 5, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. Gene was born July 9, 1949, in Bend, Oregon, and grew up in Crescent, Oregon, and Gilchrest, Oregon.
Gene is survived by his wife of 34 years, Kristy Landolt, daughters, Kristina Keays-Gant and Chandry Feely, and sons, Kelley Landolt and Alex Shaffer, along with six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his older sister, Georgia Lee Bonner, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Gene graduated from Oregon State University in 1975, with his bachelor of science in mechanical engineering and "retired" from Swanson Group in July 2019, after working there for over 20 years, though he stayed on as a consultant. Prior to that, he worked at Roseburg Lumber for several years with a total of over 40 years in the industry. He was very passionate about his work and loved what he did. It took a global pandemic to get Gene to fully retire.
Gene was a quiet and confident leader, with many talents, including being a jack-of-all-trades and master-of-sarcasm. Gene was passionate about teaching his children, and then his grandchildren, gun safety and how to shoot. He was an avid deer and elk hunter and spent many hunting seasons making memories with friends and family. Gene also enjoyed riding his Harley in his spare time and was especially fond of giving his grandchildren rides. On the weekends he could be found working on a variety of projects, with his son and best friend, Kelley. He was known for his witty and dry sense of humor and love for science fiction reading. His fashion style included flannel button up shirts and T-shirts including funny or sarcastic sayings like, "I survived the great toilet paper shortage of 2020", "Rock, Paper, Scissors, GunI Win", and "My Level of Sarcasm Depends on Your Level of Stupidity". He also had a lifelong love affair with Mountain Dew, Oreos and milk.
A celebration of life will be held for Gene on April 16, 2022 at the Winston Community Center Winston Dillard County Park, 440 SE Grape Ave, Winston, OR 97496 beginning at 4 p.m.
