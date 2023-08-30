George Albert Frantz Aug 30, 2023 Aug 30, 2023 Updated 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Frantz Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save George Albert Frantz, Jr. age 78, of Tenmile, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.George was born to George Albert Frantz Sr. and Jean Elsie Sherman on Jan. 17, 1945, in Denver, Colorado.He is survived by his two children Chad and Jennifer. He worked at Excel Energy as a senior systems operator, retiring in the year 2000.George’s passions were fishing at his favorite fishing spots and working on his property.He touched the hearts of many with his open, friendly nature. He will truly be missed by his family and friends.Family and friends gathering to be announced. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Fire update: Tyee Ridge Complex grows to nearly 3,000 acres Level 3 "Go" and Level 2 "BE SET" orders issued for Hubbard Creek Road residents Tyee Ridge Complex update: Fire grows to nearly 5,000 acres Protesters gather outside Winchester Dam during ongoing repairs Cougar Creek, Rattlesake Ridge fires force evacuations as Red Cross opens shelter Special Sections Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Cleveland Team Stax Detroit Team Stax Baltimore Team Stax Texas Team Stax Cincinnati Team Stax
